Dereck Lively

Dereck Lively News: Strong double-double in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Lively closed Tuesday's 121-116 victory over Memphis with 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 32 minutes.

Lively returned from a one-game absence, playing a season-high 32 minutes. He also recorded a season-best 17 points, tallying his fourth double-double. Although the Mavericks have a more than capable backup in Daniel Gafford, there is a chance head coach Jason Kidd is now prepared to lean into Lively a little more. While both should continue to play meaningful roles, Lively is the logical choice to be given the majority of the minutes given his trajectory.

Dereck Lively
Dallas Mavericks

