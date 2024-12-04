Dereck Lively News: Strong double-double in return
Lively closed Tuesday's 121-116 victory over Memphis with 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 32 minutes.
Lively returned from a one-game absence, playing a season-high 32 minutes. He also recorded a season-best 17 points, tallying his fourth double-double. Although the Mavericks have a more than capable backup in Daniel Gafford, there is a chance head coach Jason Kidd is now prepared to lean into Lively a little more. While both should continue to play meaningful roles, Lively is the logical choice to be given the majority of the minutes given his trajectory.
