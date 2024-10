The Mavericks exercised Lively's third-year rookie option for 2025-26, the team announced Wednesday.

After starting in 42 of 55 regular-season appearances as a rookie, it's no surprise Dallas opted to keep Lively around for another season on a rookie deal. The 20-year-old averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game during the 2023-24 regular season and figures to share center duties with Daniel Gafford this season.