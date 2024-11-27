Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dereck Lively headshot

Dereck Lively News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Lively (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Lively left Monday's game early due to an illness and was questionable for Wednesday. However, the big man has been cleared to play and may see an elevated role, as Daniel Gafford (illness) has been ruled out. Over his last seven appearances (all starts), Lively has averaged 7.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 blocks in 20.9 minutes per game.

Dereck Lively
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now