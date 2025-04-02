Dereck Lively News: Will start vs. Atlanta
Lively will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Lively will make his long-awaited return to the floor for the Mavericks on Wednesday and will be in the starting five right out of the gate. In 25 games as a starter this season, the 20-year-old big man averaged 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 blocks per game, shooting 70.1 percent from the field.
