Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dereck Lively headshot

Dereck Lively News: Will start vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Lively will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Lively will make his long-awaited return to the floor for the Mavericks on Wednesday and will be in the starting five right out of the gate. In 25 games as a starter this season, the 20-year-old big man averaged 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 blocks per game, shooting 70.1 percent from the field.

Dereck Lively
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now