Dereon Seabron News: Adds 14 points vs. San Diego

Seabron totaled 14 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes Tuesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 91-85 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Seabron was the only member of his team to score in double figures off the bench, and while he shot under 50.0 percent from the field, he made up for it by getting to the charity stripe. The 24-year-old is averaging 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 20 G League appearances this season.