Dereon Seabron News: Balanced production in loss

Seabron generated 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 116-101 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Seabron was rather active on both ends of the floor, even though his shooting numbers dropped compared to his previous two games. The all-around contributor has recorded more than 13 points and five rebounds in five consecutive games while adding multiple steals in two of those outings.