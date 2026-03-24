Dereon Seabron News: Balanced production in loss
Seabron generated 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 116-101 G League loss to the Raptors 905.
Seabron was rather active on both ends of the floor, even though his shooting numbers dropped compared to his previous two games. The all-around contributor has recorded more than 13 points and five rebounds in five consecutive games while adding multiple steals in two of those outings.
Dereon Seabron
Free Agent
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