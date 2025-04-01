Dereon Seabron News: Dishes out 15 dimes in victory

Seabron tallied 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 playoff win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Seabron recorded a team-high 15 assists while tying Taevion Kinsey for the most points scored. Seabron has struggled with his outside shot this season, converting just 27.6 percent of his 3.3 three-point attempts per contest.