Dereon Seabron News: Efficient in loss

Seabron tallied 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 132-110 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Seabron was highly efficient from the floor, missing just three field-goal attempts en route to his second consecutive double-double. The versatile swingman dominated the glass with a season-high 13 rebounds and fell just five assists shy of a triple-double in the defeat. Since moving into the starting lineup three games ago, Seabron has thrived in a forward role, averaging 19.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest.