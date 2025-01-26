Dereon Seabron News: Erupts for 30 points

Seabron produced 30 points (12-17 FG, 6-7 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and three steals over 38 minutes Saturday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 128-118 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Seabron led his team in points and made treys, and he packed the stat sheet. The NC State product has been locked in over the weekend, reaching the 30-point mark in back-to-back appearances.