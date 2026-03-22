Dereon Seabron News: Erupts on offense Saturday

Seabron had 30 points (11-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in Saturday's 121-116 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Seabron had a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double in Wednesday's meeting with Iowa. Although he fell one board shy of his third straight double-double Saturday, he still had his highest-scoring game of the year.