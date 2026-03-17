Dereon Seabron News: Flirts with triple-double

Seabron tallied 14 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 40 minutes Monday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 132-106 loss to Iowa.

Seabron struggled to find the bottom of the net, but he made up for it by posting a stellar final line. He missed a triple-double by one rebound and dished out double-digits assists for just the second time in 20 regular-league appearances.