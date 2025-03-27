Dereon Seabron News: Leads offense in defeat

Seabron contributed 23 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 42 minutes in Thursday's 119-117 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Seabron was rather active around the court, coming close to a double-double against the Capitanes. The guard has now made five starts in a row, standing out as his team's main playmaker with an average of 8.8 assists per game over that span.