Dereon Seabron News: Logs double-double in loss

Seabron recorded 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists across 41 minutes Tuesday during the Stars' 122-115 loss to the Valley Suns.

Seabron led the Stars in rebounds and finished second in both points scored and assists during Tuesday's loss. The 24-year-old also managed to compile a double-double, a feat he has now accomplished three times across 28 games played this season.