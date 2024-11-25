Dereon Seabron News: Modest production

Seabron produced four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

After totaling 34 points (13-23 FG) over the first two games of the G League season, Seabron has scored 12 points over his last four appearances. He's averaging 7.7 points in 23.7 minutes per game this season.