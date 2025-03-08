Dereon Seabron News: Nears double-double in G League

Seabron finished with 29 points (9-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 42 minutes Friday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 133-131 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Seabron emerged as Salt Lake City's leading scorer and showcased his playmaking ability by falling just one assist shy of a double-double. He's been performing at a high level over his last two appearances after a slow end start to March, totaling 15-plus points and seven or more dimes in back-to-back matchups.