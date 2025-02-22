Dereon Seabron News: Nears triple-double in G League win

Seabron finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes Friday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 136-127 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Seaborn filled up the stat sheet in Friday's win over San Diego, coming three rebounds and two assists shy of a triple-double. The 24-year-old guard gave Salt Lake a boost off the bench on their way to the team's 11th win of the season, as he continues to put up impressive numbers across the board, averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Stars.