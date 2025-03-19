Dereon Seabron News: Posts 14 assists against Capitanes
Seabron racked up eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds and two steals during 38 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Seabron was instrumental in the home team's playmaking, with the 14 assists becoming a season-high mark for him. Despite a somewhat erratic campaign, he has played over 30 minutes in two consecutive outings. He could extend his momentum as part of one of the top offenses in the competition.
Dereon Seabron
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now