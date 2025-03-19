Dereon Seabron News: Posts 14 assists against Capitanes

Seabron racked up eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds and two steals during 38 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Seabron was instrumental in the home team's playmaking, with the 14 assists becoming a season-high mark for him. Despite a somewhat erratic campaign, he has played over 30 minutes in two consecutive outings. He could extend his momentum as part of one of the top offenses in the competition.