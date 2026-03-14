Dereon Seabron News: Posts 20 points in defeat

Seabron logged 20 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 128-101 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Seabron had a good overall performance, highlighted by team-high tallies of points and assists in this game. The versatile man has featured mostly off the bench in both guard and forward roles this season. Despite his secondary role in the rotation, he's averaging 20.0 points and 6.7 assists per contest over his last three appearances.