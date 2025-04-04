Fantasy Basketball
Dereon Seabron News: Pours in 30 points in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 12:46pm

Seabron posted 30 points (10-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 38 minutes during Thursday's 123-113 loss to the Austin Spurs in the G League Western Conference Semifinals.

Seabron finished as the club's second-leading scorer during an efficient performance from the field, albeit in a losing effort. He finished the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 13.9 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.1 minutes per game in 46 outings with the Stars and the Motor City Cruise.

