Dereon Seabron News: Pours in 30 points in G League loss
Seabron posted 30 points (10-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 38 minutes during Thursday's 123-113 loss to the Austin Spurs in the G League Western Conference Semifinals.
Seabron finished as the club's second-leading scorer during an efficient performance from the field, albeit in a losing effort. He finished the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 13.9 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.1 minutes per game in 46 outings with the Stars and the Motor City Cruise.
Dereon Seabron
Free Agent
