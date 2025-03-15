Dereon Seabron News: Provides spark off bench

Seabron (back) tallied 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, two steals and one rebound in 25 minutes during Friday's 138-130 win over the Texas Legends.

Seabron returned to action Friday after missing Salt Lake City's previous contest due to a back injury. Seabron's efficient shooting helped him lead the Stars' bench in scoring.