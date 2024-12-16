Dereon Seabron News: Reaches 20-point mark
Seabron finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 40 minutes Sunday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 120-112 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.
Cole Swider and Seabron both tacked on 20-plus points, though it was Seabron who turned in the more efficient shooting performance. Sunday's 22-point showing tied the 24-year-old's best mark of the season, as he also put up 22 points Nov. 13 against the Mad Ants.
Dereon Seabron
Free Agent
