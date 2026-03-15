Dereon Seabron News: Remains productive in defeat

Seabron accrued 24 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-9 FT), six rebounds and five assists during 40 minutes in Saturday's 116-105 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Seabron did enough to finish as the top scorer in Saturday's game while reaching a season-high scoring tally after moving into the starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 12. He also switched positions from guard to forward, so he could look to remain active in the latter spot for the remainder of the season.