Dereon Seabron News: Stays hot in G League

Seabron tallied 31 points (9-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes Wednesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 124-99 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Seabron posted a team-high 31 points and did so with the help of a perfect night from the charity stripe. He also led Salt Lake City in assists, his best mark since Jan. 24. Seabron continues to have a large impact in the G League, now averaging 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals over 16 regular-season games.