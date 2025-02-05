Dereon Seabron News: Strong all-around showing

Seabron finished with 25 points (12-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal Tuesday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 139-136 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Seabron put together an all-around performance Tuesday, coming two rebounds shy of a double-double against Capital City. He is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game for Salt Lake City this season.