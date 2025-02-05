Dereon Seabron News: Strong all-around showing
Seabron finished with 25 points (12-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal Tuesday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 139-136 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.
Seabron put together an all-around performance Tuesday, coming two rebounds shy of a double-double against Capital City. He is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game for Salt Lake City this season.
Dereon Seabron
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now