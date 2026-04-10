Derik Queen News: Big double-double in loss
Queen supplied 25 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 144-118 loss to the Celtics.
It was the 11th double-double of the season for Queen. After promoting him to a starting role earlier this year, the Pelicans somewhat curiously got away from the rookie first-rounder a bit following the All-Star break as it pertains to his playing time. Queen has made just four starts over his last 25 contests, averaging 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.0 minutes per game.
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