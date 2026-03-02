Derik Queen headshot

Derik Queen News: Hits for 19 off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Queen totaled 19 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 137-117 loss to the Clippers.

The Pelicans' top two scorers on the night both came from the second unit, as Jeremiah Fears paced the team with a career-high 28 points. Queen hadn't scored more than eight points in any of the prior three games since shifting back to the bench, while DeAndre Jordan has done little since joining the starting five. Even with the Pelicans in full tank mode, it's not clear how long that arrangement might last.

Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans
