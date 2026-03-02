Derik Queen News: Hits for 19 off bench
Queen totaled 19 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 137-117 loss to the Clippers.
The Pelicans' top two scorers on the night both came from the second unit, as Jeremiah Fears paced the team with a career-high 28 points. Queen hadn't scored more than eight points in any of the prior three games since shifting back to the bench, while DeAndre Jordan has done little since joining the starting five. Even with the Pelicans in full tank mode, it's not clear how long that arrangement might last.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derik Queen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 282 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 282 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 187 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1631 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derik Queen See More