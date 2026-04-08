Derik Queen News: Nearly triple-doubles
Queen recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 156-137 win over the Jazz.
With Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey and Herbert Jones all sitting out despite being healthy, Queen entered the starting lineup and nearly put up a triple-double. The Pelicans have noting on the line in the final two games of the regular season, so Queen may get another extended look or two.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derik Queen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 53 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 26 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Drops: Keyonte George, Derik Queen, Anfernee Simons & More21 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derik Queen See More