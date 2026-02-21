Derik Queen News: Productive at both ends Friday

Queen registered 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 139-118 loss to Milwaukee.

The rookie center just missed recording his 11th double-double of the season, and Queen's five combined steals and blocks was his highest total since the calendar flipped to 2026 -- he racked up five blocks and two steals against the Bulls on New Years Eve. Queen is still prone to some inconsistency, but over the last eight games he's flashed an impressive collection of skills, averaging 13.5 points, 6.6 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 threes while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 63.6 percent (7-for-11) from long distance.