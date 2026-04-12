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Derik Queen News: Productive despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 9:06pm

Queen went for 30 points (11-28 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 22 rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 132-126 loss to the Timberwolves.

Queen was dominant on the glass Sunday, collecting a career-high 22 rebounds. The impressive rookie was also able to amass 30 points by being especially aggressive in hunting his shot. This was evident in the fact that he took 28 shots from the floor, blowing past his previous high of 18 attempts. Queen averaged 24.0 points, 18.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals in 39.0 minutes per contest over his last three appearances to close the season.

Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans
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