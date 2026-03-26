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Derik Queen News: Secures double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Queen finished with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 129-108 loss to the Pistons.

Queen was one of the lone bright spots for the Pelicans in a blowout loss. He reached double digits in the scoring column after being held to nine points or fewer in three straight games, and he nabbed his first double-double since Jan. 16. Despite a solid night, consistent production has been tough to come by for the rookie, who has seen north of 20 minutes only five times in 13 March showings.

Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans
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