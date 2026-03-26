Derik Queen News: Secures double-double in loss
Queen finished with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 129-108 loss to the Pistons.
Queen was one of the lone bright spots for the Pelicans in a blowout loss. He reached double digits in the scoring column after being held to nine points or fewer in three straight games, and he nabbed his first double-double since Jan. 16. Despite a solid night, consistent production has been tough to come by for the rookie, who has seen north of 20 minutes only five times in 13 March showings.
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