Derik Queen News: Starting Tuesday

Queen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz.

Queen should get all the run he can handle with Yves Missi (hand) out and Zion Williamson and Saddiq Bey not expected to play, so he'll make for an attractive target in daily leagues with a favorable matchup against Utah. As a starter this season, Queen owns averages of 12.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.