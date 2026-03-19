Derik Queen News: Strong line off bench
Queen contributed 14 points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 win over the Clippers.
Queen continues to play a reduced role off the bench, but he made the most of his minutes Wednesday. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 18.6 minutes with 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers.
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