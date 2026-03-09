Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones Injury: Goes to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Jones went to the locker room during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Knicks due to an apparent head injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Jones looked to take a blow to the head while finishing at the basket, and he exited the matchup at the next whistle. He can be considered questionable to return until further notice.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
