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Derrick Jones Injury: Leaves for locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Jones exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors due to an apparent right ankle injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jones appeared to roll his right ankle and briefly stayed in the game before limping to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
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