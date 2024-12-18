Derrick Jones Injury: Listed as questionable for Thursday
Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Jones was initially expected to be out for around two weeks according to a report from Dec. 10, but the former UNLV standout seems to be recovering more quickly than expected. The questionable tag suggests a decision on Jones' status will be made closer to Thursday's 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. If he can't go, Nicolas Batum would likely remain in the starting lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now