Derrick Jones

Derrick Jones Injury: Listed questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Jones was initially expected to be out for around two weeks according to a report from Dec. 10, but the former UNLV standout seems to be recovering quicker than expected. The questionable tag suggests a decision on Jones' status will be made closer to Thursday's 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. If he can't go, though, then Nicolas Batum would likely remain in the starting lineup.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers

