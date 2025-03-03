Fantasy Basketball
Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones Injury: Out against Suns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Jones (groin) is out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A right groin strain will keep Jones from playing in his second straight game. The veteran forward's next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Pistons. With Jones joined by Norman Powell (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (knee) on the sidelines against Phoenix, Amir Coffey and Bogdan Bogdanovic are in line to soak up additional minutes.

