Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones Injury: Out at least two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 12:40pm

The Clippers announced Tuesday that Jones has a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Jones started each of the Clippers' first 25 games, averaging 25.0 minutes a night, so his absence will be a big blow. However, the Clippers also got some positive injury news Tuesday, as James Harden (groin), Mo Bamba (knee), Amir Coffey (shoulder) and Kris Dunn (illness) all logged full practices, while Kawhi Leonard (knee) was a partial participant.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now