Derrick Jones Injury: Out at least two weeks

The Clippers announced Tuesday that Jones has a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Jones started each of the Clippers' first 25 games, averaging 25.0 minutes a night, so his absence will be a big blow. However, the Clippers also got some positive injury news Tuesday, as James Harden (groin), Mo Bamba (knee), Amir Coffey (shoulder) and Kris Dunn (illness) all logged full practices, while Kawhi Leonard (knee) was a partial participant.