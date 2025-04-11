Fantasy Basketball
Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones News: Back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Jones is not in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Kings on Friday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Jones started in the Clippers' last two games, but he'll retreat to the bench Friday due to the return of Norman Powell. Jones has averaged 9.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals over 22.8 minutes per game over his last 10 outings (three starts).

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
