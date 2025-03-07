Fantasy Basketball
Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones News: Bench role against New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Jones will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Knicks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing the last three games for the Clippers, Jones will return to the floor Friday against New York. In six games as a reserve for Los Angeles this season, he's averaging 9.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 55.6 percent from the field.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
