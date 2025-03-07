Derrick Jones News: Bench role against New York

Jones will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Knicks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing the last three games for the Clippers, Jones will return to the floor Friday against New York. In six games as a reserve for Los Angeles this season, he's averaging 9.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 55.6 percent from the field.