Derrick Jones News: Ceding starting spot to Leonard

Jones is not in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Hawks on Saturday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Jones has started in all 32 games he's played in this season and is averaging a career-high 9.8 points per game across 24.7 minutes. However, he will come off the bench Saturday due to the return of Kawhi Leonard (knee), while Kris Dunn remains in the Clippers' starting five. Per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com, Leonard will be operating on a minutes restriction, so Jones should still see a good amount of playing time in a reserve role.