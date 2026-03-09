Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones News: Cleared to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Jones (head) has been cleared to return to Monday's game against New York, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Jones made a quick stop in the locker room after taking a blow to the head during the third quarter, but he was quickly given the green light to continue. He checked back into the game with 3:35 remaining in the third period.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick Jones
