Derrick Jones News: Drops double digits in win

Jones added 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a block over 22 minutes in Monday's 113-104 win against San Antonio.

Jones has been very involved in the Clippers offense, attempting at least six shots in every game so far. He is averaging 10.1 points and 27.4 minutes this season, both of which would be career highs, and while his efficiency has dipped following his first three games, his willingness to shoot allows for big scoring potential moving forward.