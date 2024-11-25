Derrick Jones News: Efficient in win over 76ers
Jones provided 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 125-99 victory over the 76ers.
Jones snapped his slump in the win over the Kings on Friday, but he continued to display a hot hand in this easy 26-point win over the 76ers. Jones is averaging a mere 10.3 points per game in November, but there's no question his last two outings suggest he's trending in the right direction.
