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Derrick Jones News: Fresh competition in frontcourt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 9:37am

Max Strus gives the Clippers another veteran wing capable of occupying many of the same lineup slots as Jones.

While Jones offers considerably more defensive versatility and athleticism, Strus provides superior floor spacing and could be preferred in lineups that need additional shooting. The added competition makes Jones' minutes somewhat less secure and reinforces his status as a low-usage contributor whose fantasy value will generally come from defensive statistics rather than offensive volume.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
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