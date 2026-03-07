Derrick Jones News: Logs 12 points in Friday's loss

Jones produced 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-112 loss to the Spurs.

Jones didn't have an efficient night from the field during Friday's loss, but he managed to reach double-digit points for the fourth time in his last five games while swatting two shots for the ninth time this season. Since the All-Star break, Jones has averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 blocks over 31.1 minutes per game.