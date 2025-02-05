Fantasy Basketball
Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones News: Manages 17 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Jones totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 122-97 loss to the Lakers.

Jones has held onto a starting role despite a slightly unreliable scoring floor this season. Jones is most effective when he can siphon some rebounds from Ivica Zubac, but he was unable to gain much traction in that category during the blowout loss.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
