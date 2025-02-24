Derrick Jones News: Moves to bench against Detroit

Jones is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pistons, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Jones started in Sunday's game against the Pacers, but the Clippers have opted to move him back to the second unit despite being without several key players Monday. Across five reserve appearances this season, the veteran forward has averaged 8.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 20.9 minutes while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor.