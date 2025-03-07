Fantasy Basketball
Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones News: Not starting in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 10:29am

Jones (groin) will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Knicks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jones had started in his most recent two appearances before missing the Clippers' last three contests with a groin injury, but he'll be deployed on the second unit in his return. In six games as a reserve this season, Jones is averaging 9.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field.

