Derrick Jones News: Notches steal and block in return

Jones (hamstring) tallied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in Thursday's 118-95 win over the Mavericks.

Jones returned to the fold after a two-game absence due to a right hamstring strain. He took back his spot in the starting five from Amir Coffey but was eased back in with a lighter role than usual, as he saw about five fewer minutes than his season-long average (24.8). While Jones looks poised to stick on the top unit for the time being, he could be at risk of moving to the bench when Kawhi Leonard (knee) is cleared to make his season debut, which could happen as soon as next week.